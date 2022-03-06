Robust Token (RBT) Market Cap Reaches $500,774.74

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $14.53 or 0.00037840 BTC on popular exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $500,774.74 and $291.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.16 or 0.06594430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,234.07 or 0.99571874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047457 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

