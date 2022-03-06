Rocket Vault 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.38 or 0.06605749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.49 or 0.99784420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047493 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

