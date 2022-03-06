Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.