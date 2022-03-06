Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.