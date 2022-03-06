ROOBEE Market Cap Hits $8.07 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and $1.12 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00238994 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.