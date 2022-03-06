Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.02. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $108.48. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

