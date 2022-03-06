Router Protocol (ROUTE) Achieves Market Cap of $15.92 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00006259 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $15.92 million and $2.72 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,614,186 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

