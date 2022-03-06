Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,956 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $106,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

