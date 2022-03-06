Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 32,923 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of AbCellera Biologics worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 28.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161,826 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $13,221,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 97.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 246,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 230,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of -1.42. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

