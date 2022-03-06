Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $258,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $57.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

