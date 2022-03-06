Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of MaxLinear worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXL opened at $55.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

MaxLinear Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.