Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Bloom Energy worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BE stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

