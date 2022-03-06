Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,513,000 after buying an additional 168,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,896,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $76.27. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

