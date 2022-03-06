Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of General American Investors worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 55,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in General American Investors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAM opened at $40.73 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

