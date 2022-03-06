Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Sabre worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $124,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $158,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $183,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Sabre stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.97. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

