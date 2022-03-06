Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

SYBT opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

