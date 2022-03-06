Royal Bank of Canada Buys 22,425 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.02% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000.

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

