Royal Bank of Canada Buys 268,614 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 164.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.34% of Celestica worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Celestica by 47.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 181,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Celestica by 35.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Celestica by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.