Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $290,954. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FFIN opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

