Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,121 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of Blink Charging worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 21.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $946.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.