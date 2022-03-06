Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.53 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

