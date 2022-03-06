Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.56 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 53,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of UHS opened at $149.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.