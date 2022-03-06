Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.57 Million Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of National Instruments worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 77,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after buying an additional 447,879 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,362,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after buying an additional 111,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 23,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

