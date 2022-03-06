Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.67 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Camping World worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Camping World stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.