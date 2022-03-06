Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Encore Wire worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.89. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

