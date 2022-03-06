Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.74 Million Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 680,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 316,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

HYT opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.