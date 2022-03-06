Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.81 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

NYSE:BJ opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.