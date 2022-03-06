Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.98% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after buying an additional 104,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EMD opened at $9.76 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

