Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.83 Million Stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RMI opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

