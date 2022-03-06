Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,895 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.47% of Mitek Systems worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,949,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,288 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MITK shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.94 million, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock worth $140,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

