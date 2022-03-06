Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 137.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 138,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 230,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.10. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $92.05 and a 52-week high of $139.61.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

