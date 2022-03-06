Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.46% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $161.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.53. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.47 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

