Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,555 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 85,041 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 51,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $71.11 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.