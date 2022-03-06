Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.94% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after buying an additional 193,753 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the second quarter worth $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 18,650.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 448.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the period.
Shares of DWLD opened at $26.14 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09.
