Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 19,893 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 69,244 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 306,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 157,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 105.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,902 shares during the period.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

