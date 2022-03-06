Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 28,397 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,734,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 179,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 533,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $23.42.

