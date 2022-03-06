Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 64,131 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,275,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,798,000 after buying an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,463 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 177,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $3,323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

