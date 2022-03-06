Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,508,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 701.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 187,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

