Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) by 9,468.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,479 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,729 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIDI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth approximately $18,468,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,866,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 4.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.70. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.33 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The company had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

