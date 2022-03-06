Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $73.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.