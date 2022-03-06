Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,066 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,114,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,628,000 after buying an additional 378,487 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,281,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.