Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,529 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,632 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 356.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 105,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000.

GNR opened at $59.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38.

