Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,115 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.