Royal Bank of Canada Sells 46,926 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

