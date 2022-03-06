Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,360 Shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 19.16% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of EFIX stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

