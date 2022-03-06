Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,005 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in ENI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ENI by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

E has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

