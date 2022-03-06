Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,916 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.78% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSD. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 207,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000.

NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $93.06 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $95.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09.

