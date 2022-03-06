Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $382.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will announce $382.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

