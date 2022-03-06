Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 2.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. 497,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,787. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.69. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 824.16%. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

