SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $294.11 million and $59,936.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 56% lower against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.66 or 0.06741655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.75 or 1.00219595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048373 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

