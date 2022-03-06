Safex Token (SFT) Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Safex Token has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $419.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

